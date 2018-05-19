Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs and painter, Kerry James Marshall just made a music of another sort together - history! The hip hop producer was recently announced as the winning bidder of a $21.1 million painting by Marshall, that was sold during Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction in NYC last week.

The painting, which is entitled "Past Times," is the most expensive piece of art purchased from a living African-American artist ever sold to a buyer. It was revealed by Jack Shainman of Jack Shainman Gallery, Marshall's curator of over 20 years, on Thursday to the New York Times, that Diddy had indeed purchased the coveted piece.

"I know that this work has found a home in a collection with purpose and an eye toward preserving legacy — that of Sean Combs, and that means a lot," Shainman said.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Also, according to the Times, Swizz Beats introduced Diddy to the work of Marshall.

The painting was originally bought for $25,000 back in 1997 by Chicago's Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

Rex USA

Shainman took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate both Marshall and Diddy, writing, "We're excited about your plans for the future."

Marshall, who currently resides in Chicago, was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1955, however was raised in the Watts area of Los Angeles, Calif.

Back in a 2012 interview, the artist called his pieces transcending "what is perceived to be the limitations of a race-conscious kind of work."