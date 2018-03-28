DMX is going back to prison for a year, and he can actually chalk the 12-month sentence up to a huge win.

Prosecutors were asking the judge to sentence him to five years for tax fraud.

The rapper spoke to the judge at the March 28 sentencing and took responsibility for his actions, TMZ said. DMX's attorney also played the rapper's music video for "Slippin'" in an attempt to show how tough DMX's life has been, the website said. Earlier reports indicated that DMX's videos would be played at the sentencing because the rapper "may be too emotional to speak."

The judge gave him one year in prison and three years of supervised release.

On July 13, 2017, the "Ruff Ryders Anthem" rapper was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion. He initially pled not guilty to the charges and posted a $500,000 bail.

In the documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said DMX, 47, had concealed his income for several years and owed the federal government about $2 million. The feds allege that X avoided bank accounts and used surrogates to hide his money. He also lived mostly on cash.

In late November 2017, DMX struck a plea deal in his ongoing case, pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion in New York, avoiding a potential 40-year sentence. However, since that time, he has violated terms of the bail by failing drug tests, and he's been back behind bars since January.

In documentation arguing for the maximum sentence, prosecutors said DMX has been "on a one-man crime spree for the past 30 years."

Prior to the sentencing, DMX emailed a letter to the judge asking for leniency.

"I can promise that if given another opportunity, [a violation] won't happen again," he wrote.