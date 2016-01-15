A new year with a bullet! Kate Middleton turned 34 on Jan. 9 and now details are starting to come out about how the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her big day.

She went hunting!

According to Us Weekly, Kate snagged her gun and hunted on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

For Kate, shooting is a rarity, but, "she knows how to do it," a source told the magazine, adding that she was joined by husband Prince William, parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings Pippa and James.

Kate and Will's children, George, 2, and Charlotte, 8 months, didn't join, thankfully.

"William's very much a fan of the sport, so they've done it together in the past and enjoyed it with friends," Us' source said. "Kate bagged a bird!"

A day after day out on the range, Will and Kate and her family attended a church service at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. After that, Kate was back on her Duchess duties, attending a ceremony that marked the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

The birthday celebration was pure Kate.

She wanted "a low-key celebration," the source said, adding, "Kate doesn't like to make a fuss."

The world, though, wanted the exact opposite, and Kate and the royals noticed.

On Jan. 9, Kensington Palace tweeted, "Thank you for your #HappyBirthdayHRH tweets for The Duchess of Cambridge today!"