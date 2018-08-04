As Duchess Meghan celebrates turning 37, her estranged rather vocal half-sister Samantha Markle, instead of wishing her a happy birthday, has compared her to the villain of Disney's "101 Dalmations," known as Cruella de Vil.

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Samantha, 53, went on her private Twitter account to throw shade aimed at the Duchess of Sussex in an effort to push her to send b-day wishes to their dad, Thomas Markle, who celebrated his 74th birthday two weeks ago. Thomas has spoken to the press (recently), to complain about how Duchess Meghan and Kensington Palace have recently severed ties with him, and also to express his issues with her royal appearances.

"Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th [cake emoji] @KensingtonRoyal Cheers!" Samantha tweeted on Friday, according to an image of this published by The Daily Mail.

Rex USA

And, earlier that day, Samantha posted an Elle article about how the Duchess and Harry "are rumored to be taking a step away from the media spotlight," captioning, "OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL...Let me know how that works out for you [sic],'" as published in a screenshot posted by The Evening Standard.

Even more, in another tweet, she called Duchess Meghan, "Witchy Poo."

The is not the first time the half-sister has attacked Duchess Meghan, as last month she tweeted, "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal."

REX/Shutterstock

Samantha also has made a public request for Duchess Meghan to reconnect with her father, saying on ITV's "Good Morning Britain," "He's very worried about her given the distance and the inability to have live communication, so he just needs to know that she's well, she's happy, she's OK and to touch bases, so I hope they get to do that soon."