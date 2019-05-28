Eddie Money is set to undergo a minor surgical procedure on his heart this week to correct breathing issues he's been having.

"Hey everyone - I will be undergoing a minor, minimally invasive heart valve surgery this week," he tweeted on Tuesday. "I appreciate your thoughts and prayers. I look forward to getting back on stage and rockin' with you all! Sincerely, the Money Man."

According to TMZ, the "Take Me Home Tonight" singer had been experiencing shortness of breath recently. In fact, his breathing issues crept up over the weekend at a Memorial Day Weekend show in which he couldn't come out for an encore.

The singer's rep told TMZ that doctors encouraged Eddie, 70, to have surgery last week, but he delayed it for a few days so that he could perform his two previously scheduled holiday weekend concerts in Detroit and Arizona.

When Eddie couldn't perform his encore in Arizona, fans at the concert were informed that he wasn't feeling well, and on-site EMT's checked him out to make sure he was okay.

TMZ noted that because the surgery is rather minor, Eddie is expected to return to the stage by mid-June.