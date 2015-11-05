… And a baby makes nine!

Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting a little bundle of joy, it was confirmed. It will be the actor's ninth child.

The couple "are pleased to announce that they are expecting a child in May," Murphy's rep said, adding nothing more.

Eddie and his younger girlfriend -- he's 54, she's 36-- have been together for four years but have largely remained out of the public eye. She's even shunned social media.

"I'm in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there's already enough of me out there," she told Vanity Fair in 2013. "I felt like I was giving out too much information. I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now."

The couple is sometimes seen running errands together, but rarely attend public events together. Although, in October, they did attend the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C., where Eddie was being honored.

Eddie has five children with his ex-wife Nicole Murphy ranging from ages 13-25. He also has a 26-year-old son and a 25-year old son from previous relationships. He also has an 8-year-old daughter with former Spice girl Mel B. This will be his first child with Paige.

"He couldn't be happier. Eddie really is a family man and loves all of his children, so he's so excited about having another one on the way," a source told MailOnline. "Even though he has eight children by four different women, they all come together on holidays and for sporting events and hang out at his mansion as one big blended family."

The source continued, "All of the children love each other dearly and the women, having all moved on with their own relationships, co-exist very well together."