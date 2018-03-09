Elizabeth Hurley's model nephew, Miles Hurley, was stabbed several times after being attacked on a London street, according to a report out of the United Kingdom.

The Sun reported on March 9 that Miles was "stabbed repeatedly" following an argument on March 8, and he's now "fighting for his life." Elizabeth reportedly jetted off to Britain on March 9 to be by her nephew's side.

"His family feared the worst. Fortunately, it seems the knife missed his vital organs," a source told the British tabloid.

Police have indicated that no arrests have been made.

Liz and Miles are incredibly close, and she's appeared on his Instagram pages several times.

Miles's mother is Liz's older sister, Kate Curran.

Miles, 21, has participated in modeling campaigns for Roberto Carvalli and Dolce & Gabbana.

In tweeting one of his early modeling shots in 2013, Liz said, "Here's my handsome nephew."

Not long after his break into modeling, Miles praised his famous aunt, telling the Express, "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do."