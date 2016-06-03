The Shortlist

Emma Roberts reportedly has a new man, plus more news

Emma Roberts has a new man: Report Emma Roberts has a new man: Report
Rex USA 1 / 8

Emma Roberts has a new man: Report

Guess it's really over between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The "Scream Queens" star was spotted holding hands with her rumored new beau, Christopher Hines, in London this week. An insider tells Us Weekly the pair met through a mutual fashion designer friend. "Chris is one of the most understanding and laid-back guys," says the source. "They've been dating for a little under a month." Prior to Chris, Emma was involved in a four-year, on-off relationship with her "American Horror Story" co-star, Evan Peters.

RELATED: The biggest celebrity splits of 2916

Up NextBaby Debuts Compared
Rex USA 1 / 8

Emma Roberts has a new man: Report

Guess it's really over between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The "Scream Queens" star was spotted holding hands with her rumored new beau, Christopher Hines, in London this week. An insider tells Us Weekly the pair met through a mutual fashion designer friend. "Chris is one of the most understanding and laid-back guys," says the source. "They've been dating for a little under a month." Prior to Chris, Emma was involved in a four-year, on-off relationship with her "American Horror Story" co-star, Evan Peters.

RELATED: The biggest celebrity splits of 2916

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries