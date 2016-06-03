Emma Roberts reportedly has a new man, plus more news

Emma Roberts has a new man: Report

Guess it's really over between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters. The "Scream Queens" star was spotted holding hands with her rumored new beau, Christopher Hines, in London this week. An insider tells Us Weekly the pair met through a mutual fashion designer friend. "Chris is one of the most understanding and laid-back guys," says the source. "They've been dating for a little under a month." Prior to Chris, Emma was involved in a four-year, on-off relationship with her "American Horror Story" co-star, Evan Peters.

