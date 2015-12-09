Chopped, it's what's for winter!

Two of entertainment's most fashion-forward women have traded in their long locks for shorter models.

First, Emma Watson debuted a short 'do on Dec. 8 while attending a screening of "The True Cost" in London. Emma's hair, normally long and flowing past her shoulders, is now tousled, ending just above her shoulders. She showed off the cut on Instagram in a photo with Colin Firth's wife, Livia, but made no mention of her visit to the salon.

"Love her! Privilege to host a screening of The True Cost with @livia_firth, Andrew Morgan and Lucy Siegle tonight," Emma wrote, before encouraging her nearly 5 million followers to see the film. Emma's stylist also posted a photo of the stunning actress' new hair look.

While it is a break from the norm, it's not the first time Emma has gone short. In 2010 she rocked a pixie cut.

On the same day, Carrie Underwood, also, showed off a new shorter lob on Instagram. For the country cutie, this cut is substantial since she rarely changes her hair. Carrie's long golden locks are part of her trademark, but she apparently decided to switch gears and take off a few inches. Like Emma, Carrie made no mention of her hair cut in her social media post.

"Backstage @opry selfie!," she wrote. "I love being at the Ryman! There's just something so special about this place..."

Maybe this new shorter hair is something that could stick. With Emma, she's made it known she longs for short hair.

"If I had my way, I would have just kept it short forever," Emma told Glamour in September 2012 of her pixie. "Of course, men like long hair. There's no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, 'Why did you do that? That's such an error.' And I was like, 'Well, honestly, I don't really care what you think!' I've never felt so confident as I did with short hair -- I felt really good in my own skin."