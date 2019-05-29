Former WWE superstar Terri Runnels was arrested in Florida for allegedly bringing a gun to an airport.

According to booking information, the ex-wrestler was arrested by Tampa International Airport Police on Wednesday morning for "carrying a concealed firearm," which is a class 3 felony. Terri, 52, was taken to jail and her bond is set at $2,000.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office /

TMZ noted that the charge carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

Terri is a bit of a professional wrestling legend, as she's worked with some of the biggest names in the business in the 90s, including The Hardy Boyz, Edge, Christian and her ex-husband, Dustin Rhodes, more commonly known as Goldust (they divorced in 1999).

Instagram

In January 2018, Terri was honored for being a trailblazer of the industry at the WWE Raw 25 Year special. Among her accolades, Terri is one of only four women to hold the WWE Hardcore Championship title, which she won in 2002.

Although her wrestling days are behind her, Terri still takes part in wrestling conventions, and she recently appeared at WrestleCon in April.