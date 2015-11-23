It's all just so electrifying!

The first photos of "Grease: Live!" are here, and Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit and Vanessa Hudgens are making us all excited for their revival of the classic.

Julianne as Sandy could not look more spot on as the Sandy that Olivia Newton John played back in the 1978 film, and she looks adorable with Aaron as Danny. The duo also pose with Vanessa, and she looks like the feisty Rizzo we all know and love.

Additional cast members include Carlos PenaVega as Kenickie, Keke Palmer as Marty, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy, Kether Donohue as Jan and David Del Rio as Putzie.

According to FOX, "Grease: Live" will "reimagine some of the show's most memorable moments, great music and timeless love story to an entirely new generation."

To add to the list of reasons to be excited for the new year, this live television event is set to air on Jan. 31, 2016 at 7 P.M. ET on FOX.