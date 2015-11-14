Rock band the Foo Fighters have decided to cancel the European leg of their tour after the Nov. 13 attack on Paris, which left at least 150 people dead and many more injured.

The band, which is fronted by Dave Grohl, released a statement: "It is with profound sadness and heartfelt concern for everyone in Paris that we have been forced to announce the cancellation of the rest of our tour." The statement continued, "In light of this senseless violence, the closing of borders, and international mourning, we can't continue right now. There is no other way to say it. This is crazy and it sucks. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was hurt or who lost a loved one."

The band was originally intended to perform in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 14 and in Paris on Nov. 16.

According to reports, 118 people were killed at Paris' Bataclan concert hall while attending Eagles of Death Metal concert. Dave is a close friend of Eagles of Death Metal's lead singer, Jesse Hughes.

U2 also canceled their concert and issued a statement "We watched in disbelief and shock at the unfolding events in Paris and our hearts go out to all of the victims and their families across the city tonight," the band, who is currently in Paris, said in a statement on its website. "We are devastated at the loss of life at the Eagles of Death Metal concert and our thoughts and prayers are with the band and their fans. And we hope and pray that all of our fans in Paris are safe."

U2 has been scheduled to play the Bercy Arena in Paris on Nov. 14. The concert was intended to be broadcast live for an HBO special entitled, "iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Live in Paris."

The band wrote on its website, "U2 and Live Nation, along with HBO who were due to live broadcast the Saturday concert, are fully resolved to go ahed with this show at an appropriate time."