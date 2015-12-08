Congratulations are in order for former "Bachelor" stars Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici.

The pair, who met and got engaged on the reality show in 2013, announced on Instagram on Dec. 8 they are expecting their first child together.

"It's happening! I'm going to be a dad! 👰👱👶🐶🐶," Sean captioned the photo of him caressing his wife's stomach.

Catherine shared a similar pic taken by Julia Lauren Photography that shows the two of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes.

"Hey baby :)," she wrote.

Sean and Catherine tied the knot in a televised wedding in January 2014.

The couple, who clearly like the reality television spotlight, also appeared on "Celebrity Wife Swap," and are currently participating in "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."

Congrats to the happy couple!