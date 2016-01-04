A ring is better than a rose. Former "Bachelor" contestant Nikki Ferrell is engaged!

The former reality star shared the happy news on Instagram on Jan. 4, showing side by side pictures of the moment that boyfriend Tyler Vanloo popped the question.

"And on the last day of vacation this happened!," she captioned the Instagram post. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. Over the moon happy right now!"

View this post on Instagram And on the last day of vacation this happened! I can't wait to marry my best friend. Over the moon happy right now! A post shared by Nikki Ferrell (@nikki_ferrell) on Jan 4, 2016 at 10:03am PST

It's not known how long the couple has been together, but clearly Nikki is much happier in this relationship than she was following season 18 of "The Bachelor" when she won Juan Pablo Galavis' heart… sort of.

The controversial bachelor refused to tell Nikki that he loved her, and he quickly became arguably the most hated star in the history of the popular ABC show. Nikki and Juan Pablo's relationship lasted seven months.

"It didn't end because we didn't love each other or [over] a lack of communication," she said in January. "It just ended because of a difference of lifestyle. There was a point we said we love each other, like in a normal relationship. ... We gave it a good try, but we're two different people."

Now, though, she's found her one and only in Tyler, who is apparently a sales executive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the new year, Nikki and her now-fiancé vacationed together in Colorado, according to her Instagram feed that showed several photos and videos of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A little New Years Eve snowshoeing through the San Juan National Forest w my favorite snow bunny. 🏔🐰#winterwonderland #happynewyear A post shared by Nikki Ferrell (@nikki_ferrell) on Dec 31, 2015 at 3:06pm PST

In a New Years Eve photo of she and her love, she wrote, "A little New Years Eve snowshoeing through the San Juan National Forest w my favorite snow bunny."