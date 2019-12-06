French Montana has reportedly been released from the hospital after a two-week stay, much of which was in ICU.

According to TMZ, the rapper was released from the West Hills Hospital earlier this week after suffering stomach and cardiac issues. He also reportedly had an elevated heart rate.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Doctors apparently believe that the cause of French's symptoms came from him overworking himself and traveling too aggressively. Doctors have ordered at least 30 more days of bed rest at home.

While continuing to recover, French has been focusing on business, as he dropped a new album on Friday called "Montana." The new album is clearly motivating him.

"CANT KEEP ME DOWN !!," he captioned a snap on Dec. 3 from the hospital while appearing to do push ups. "Been workin hard on my new album and I'm so proud to announce it's coming THIS FRIDAY !!! #MONTANA The music is keepin my spirit alive. THANK YOU to my fans, love y'all for ridin with me thru this journey."

TMZ noted that French is "anxious to get back to feeling 100%, so he can get back on the road for appearances and performances -- but that's on the back burner, for now."

His new album features appeared from some heavy hitters in the rap world, including Drake, Cardi B, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more.