Congrats are in order for "Fuller House" star Jodie Sweetin, who got engaged to boyfriend Justin Hodak this week!

The couple are totally adorable on Instagram, and one of Hodak's recent posts may have hinted at the engagement, when he wished his now-fiancee on Instagram a happy birthday on Tuesday.

"To my one and only @jodiesweetin," Hodak wrote on a sweet black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a smooch. "I love you more than anything. Happy Birthday. May we grow together for many more to come"

Sweetin, 34, shared a shot of the pair at Netflix's Golden Globes party last week, which she called a "fun night all dressed up with my love!"

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary back in November, which Hodak commemorated with a beautiful flower arrangement and another pic of his bride-to-be.

"Happy Anniversary my love," he captioned the shot. "Here's to 2 years and 50 more. I love you @jodiesweetin."

The marriage will be Sweetin's fourth. She has two daughters, 7-year-old Zoie and 5-year-old Beatrix, from previous marriages.

