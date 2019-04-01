Geri Horner is denying that she and fellow Spice Girl Mel B had a secret tryst, despite Mel's instance that they did.

The whole thing began last week after Mel told Piers Morgan that she and Geri were intimate, something that had been rumored for years.

"She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband," Mel said after the comments.

REX/Shutterstock

As expected, the salacious story took off, and now Geri is breaking her silence.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again," a statement read. "Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria [Beckham]. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

After Mel's comments, there was speculation that the upcoming Spice Girls tour was in jeopardy, but Geri put an end to that.

"Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," the statement read.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The story was very eye-opening, even to the other Spice Girls (Mel C insisted she didn't know anything about it). In fact, Piers recalled that Mel B realized the magnitude of her comments and quickly called Geri to give her a heads up.

"There was a lot of flurried activity after the recording. I said 'Where's Mel?' They said, 'She's just making a call to try and smooth things over,'" Piers recalled.

Rex USA

A source told The Sun that Geri was very upset with Mel and added that the comments had "done damage" to their friendship.

"Mel messaged the girls to tell them about what she had said after filming the interview, but she didn't even say sorry," a source said. "She needs to do some serious groveling to make up with Geri. This isn't something she's going to forget easily."