You know how celebrity super chef Giada De Laurentiis has a new boyfriend?

Yeah, well it turns out that the beau in question, TV producer Shane Farley, is still legally bound to his wife of 15 years, according to Page Six.

He's "technically still married," says a source. "When he first met Giada, he was still very much married."

And apparently his new relationship status "came as a shock" to his missus, personal trainer Jennifer Giamo!

"My client is devastated by what she has learned through the tabloids ... 'Hurtful' would be a mild characterization," her lawyer tells the paper. An insider adds of their pending divorce, "They're just in the middle of it."

Giada, who split from her fashion designer husband Todd Thompson in December 2014 after 11 years and one child together, reportedly met Shane back in 2013, when he was going to produce a show with De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay.

However, Giada's rep insists that the new couple only became romantic recently. "Giada and Shane are indeed dating but did not start dating until this past August," the rep said, adding that suggestions to the contrary are "outright false."

Seems like a whole lotta drama for a new relationship!

More on Wonderwall

Celebs dressed as other celebs for Halloween

Celebs without makeup

Stars at the VS fashion show

Stars attend Glamour's Women of the Year Awards