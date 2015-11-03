The easy-on-the-eyes love affair between Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas has reportedly fizzled.

A source tells People the couple, who began dating in the spring, recently called it quits -- sadly putting the kibosh on their amazing celeb couple nickname, "G.I. Joe."

"Nothing serious happened ... it wasn't a dramatic break up," the insider says. "It was just hard to make it work with their schedules. They will definitely remain friends."

Although it's unclear when the couple parted ways, People points out that Gigi, 20, seemed to have hit Heidi Klum's Halloween party alone, just a few weeks after she and Joe made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala in New York.