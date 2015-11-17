Another bun in the oven! Ginnifer Goodwin and husband Josh Dallas are expecting a second child.

The couple's rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Nov. 17.

Ginnifer and Josh have one child together, 18-month-old son Oliver, who was born a month after the couple secretly wed in April 2014 in Los Angeles. The met while costarring in the ABC fantasy series "Once Upon a Time."

The couple is relatively private but Josh opened up about fatherhood earlier this year, effectively gushing about his little tyke and his wife, who he called an "extraordinary" mom.

"Sleep is a slippery devil. I can't seem to ever catch it. That's changed a lot. And it's changed because you don't think about yourself anymore. There's somebody else that you have to take care of. He's the greatest person I know, my little dude. So it's a pleasure to do that," he told reporters in April. "Every day is a milestone. Like pulling himself up, walking around, holding on to things. He can climb up the stairs like a ninja."

Ginnifer, he said, continues to amaze him.

"She is, literally, the greatest mother that I know," he said that same day. "She's blossomed into this woman -- she was always a woman. This woman who is so nurturing, so caring, and just so cool."

The couple's rep didn't indicate when Ginnifer is due or the baby's gender.