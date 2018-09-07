Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These days, Regina Hall fields calls from directors and casting agents, but she almost had a higher calling.

The "Girls Trip" actress almost became a nun.

"I was in Catholic school my whole life, and it felt natural," she told Fader. "Maybe I was a nun in a past life. It felt familiar. I loved the sisters and I loved the priests."

Regina said she was incredibly inspired by the sisters at her school, and by age 14 she truly felt that joining the convent was in her future.

"It felt serene. I remember they were having a number of young girls join the convent, and I was like, I would like that," she said.

Eventually, Regina went on with her life and went to college. But, in 2010, she again considered joining the convent.

"When I was older, I wanted to do it because I find that my happiest places are when I'm in a really spiritual place," she said. "It's almost like the rest of the world becomes background. I thought, 'What a great life.' How could I ever be sad if I'm always in prayer? But I was too old."

She also said she didn't qualify to be a nun at her convent of choice.

"I just thought I'd be so happy if I was a nun," she said. "I was doing a lot of prayer and meditation and I was like, 'If this is all I have to do, this would be great.'"