Ask and it will be given to you. Giuliana Rancic has been blasted for years about her weight, with many people criticizing her for not eating.

The common "insult" hurled her way is usually something to the extent of "eat a burger." Well, the E! star has heard you loud and clear.

On Nov. 18, she took to Instagram to show off her latest meal, a heaping pile of delicious deep fried french fries and an honest-to-goodness hamburger. (Hungry yet?) The photo is mouth-watering enough, for sure, but it was Giuliana's perfectly written caption that was the cherry on top.

"Yes, I really did eat it...and finish it," she wrote, adding the hashtag, "Eat a Burger," which can be equated to a digital talk-to-the-hand gesture.

Earlier in the year, Giuliana admitted she was "really thin" and blamed it on her cancer medication. The negative comments hurled her way, she said, are "hurtful."

"I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do," she said in April. "I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine."

She continued, "I look in the mirror and it's hard for me. I am really thin. I want to look fit and beautiful and sexy, and I can't," she told People magazine at the time. "I never want my weight to distract people from what I do, but it is becoming a distraction, [whenever] I wear something sleeveless, show my arms, my back."

No one will be criticizing her stomach today. #BurgerHasBeenEaten.