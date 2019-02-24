Glenn Close, 71, has been sweeping awards season with multiple wins for her leading role in "The Wife," but her adorable pooch Pip was the real winner this weekend!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Glenn brought her well-behaved pup along to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 23, and not even her shiny metallic Sies Marjan pantsuit could take away from Pip's red-carpet thunder.

Pip accompanied his dog mom down the blue carpet to pose for arrival photos before sitting obediently beside her inside the show and even at the podium while she accepted her Best Female Lead award for the night.

Glenn teased her Havanese's arrival with a video on Instagram, shot while making their way to the big event.

"We don't know if they'll let you on the red carpet or not," she says in the clip, which features Pip laying on daughter and "The Wife" co-star Annie Starke's lap in the car.

Pip, whose full name is actually Sir Pippin of Beanfield, naturally has his own Instagram account.

His tagline reads: "Only son of @glennclose. Excellent nose. International traveler. Student of the human condition. Fetch artist and mini-ball catcher extraordinaire!"

Glenn is up for yet another award for her work in "The Wife" at tonight's Oscars, but it's unclear if Pip will be making another appearance.