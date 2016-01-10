Jennifer Lawrence rocked the red carpet, looking ravishing in red at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10.

Her Dior gown featured a peplum top, hip-level cutouts, and a large key-hole-shaped cutout in the back, she channeled her award show roots, picking a similar shade to the one she donned at the 2011 Academy Awards.

The Golden Globe nominee paired the dress with a diamond layered choker necklace, and kept her blonde tresses slicked back in an updo. Aside from the hairstyle, Jennifer also channeled old Hollywood glamour with her makeup, opting for a bold red lip.

She walked the red carpet with her "Joy" director, David O. Russell, and even made time to take selfies with fans along the way. While stopping to speak with Ryan Seacrest on E! News, Jennifer bumped into a surprising famous fan of her film -- Katy Perry! When the two crossed paths on E! News, Katy told Jennifer and "Joy's" director David that she loved the movie.

"I saw it alone by myself in Santa Barbara in my Victoria's Secret pink sweats and I was like, 'I can make it in the world!' You've inspired me!" Katy gushed to the pair, who thanked her for her rave review. "Oh, honey, you've already made it," Jennifer informed the pop superstar.

Katy's not the only big fan of Jennifer's work. For her performance in the film, Jennifer has earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, a category in which she goes up against real life best bud, Amy Schumer, who is nominated for her role in "Trainwreck."