Gretchen Wilson was kicked out of a New Mexico hotel after fellow guests complained about noise.

The incident occurred a few hours after the country star performed at the Las Cruces Country Music Festival.

The The Las Cruces Sun News obtained a 911 call in which an employee at the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces told dispatchers that multiple people made noise complaints against the singer.

"We went up there multiple times the last half hour," the employee said. "So, I went up there and she said she was a celebrity but I forgot to get her name. Gretchen something, she participated in the country music festival and her words were, 'I paid for the room, I could care less what people think.' We had her escorted off [the] property."

The employee added that Gretchen was "super loud."

The singer, however, said she did nothing wrong, even tweeting about the incident.

"Was a guest in Las Cruces NM yest & had a blast w/ the people there. However, you should all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business. Had to wait 2 hrs for breakfast. Then they sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason. I complied. Home early," she wrote. She later added, "I got off stage at 11:30pm. At 12:30 I was only talking in my room. The hotel informed me that QUIET HOURS started at 10pm. Wrong hotel for 3rd shifters."

A police spokesman said Gretchen was kicked out around 3 a.m.

"There were several noise complaints for a room," the spokesman for the Las Cruces Police Department told the local newspaper. "I'm not sure who was listed in the room but Ms. Wilson was in the room. We helped security remove the guest because they had worn out their welcome."

Gretchen agreed to leave after the complaints.

"[Police] were going to issue a trespass card but the occupants agreed to leave," the police spokesman said. "[Police] stood by as they packed up."