Leave it Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to spread the love this holiday season.

On Dec. 19, the perpetually smiling couple headed to the airport in Burbank, Calif., where they boarded a private jet for a trip to Nashville, Tenn.

According to E! News, Blake had helped organize an ugly Christmas sweater-themed engagement party for his former "Voice" mentee, RaeLynn, and her fiance, Josh Davis.

The bash went down at a private venue called the Bound'ry, where partygoers noshed on crab cakes, hush puppies and other treats while snapping silly photobooth pics.

"Blake and Gwen were great," an insider dished to E! "They looked happy. They were having a great time and dressed in spirit. Blake gave a nice little toast to Raelynn and congratulated his close friend."

After the party, the bride-to-be shared some of the photos from the shindig.

"Thank you @AmandaCraigST and @blakeshelton for hosting the BEST engagement party/ shower," the singer captioned one pic before adding the hashtag, "#destinedtobeadavis."

Blake and Gwen confirmed they were more than friendly "Voice" co-stars in early November.

The pair, both of whom recently ended long-term relationships with their spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, are rumored to be spending Christmas together at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.