Now that we know Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are Facebook official, we're learning more details about their relationship.

According to TMZ, Gwen said her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in August after 13 years of marriage, was a "control freak," put down her parenting skills and gave her a hard time for not being a supportive wife.

Enter, Blake Shelton, who had a whirlwind split from wife Miranda Lambert in July.

Both Blake and Gwen have worked together on "The Voice" since 2014. Following her divorce, Gwen said the 39-year-old country star dramatically increased her self-esteem, according to TMZ.

The 46-year-old allegedly was "blown away" by Blake and the kindness he shared following her divorce. His fun spirit was also an attractive quality as Gwen said she had been missing it in her life.

"It made her feel good again," a source told the website.

Blake allegedly reached out to Christina Aguilera last week to reveal that he had "a crush" on Gwen, TMZ reports.

"Ha, good luck with that," Christina said.

Looks like luck was on his side!