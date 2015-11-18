A lifetime left! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Nov. 18, and in celebration of the special day, she took to Instagram to tout her love for her man.

The adorable image shows the couple wrapping their arms around each other, while the actress smiles and looks at the camera. Her sunglass-clad husband kisses her on the right temple.

"Happy Anniversary dearest Michael!" Catherine, 46, captioned a beautiful black-and-white photo. "Loving our life together, here's to the next 15!"

The couple tied the knot in 2000, but they hit a rough patch in 2013 and even briefly split, but got back together a few months later. Michael, 71, admitted that he caused his wife some embarrassment when he linked his throat cancer diagnosis with oral sex.

"I was trying to make a public service comment," he said after they reconciled. "It was one of those things… and I so regretted any embarrassment that it caused Catherine. And her family. …We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public."

He later gushed about the mother of his children, son Dylan, 15, and daughter Carys, 12.

"I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have," he said. "And hopefully the feeling's mutual. We worked things out -- if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can't do it if it's just one person."