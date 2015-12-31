Game on! Ex flames Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are currently on vacation together in the Eastern Caribbean isle of Anguilla, Us Weekly reports.

E! News posted some rather blurry photos of 20-year-old Jenner and the boybander grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant called Blanchard's on December 29. Despite the grainy quality of the photos, it's clear that Jenner and Styles are palling around together yet again.

A source told Us that her catwalk strut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is what caught Styles' eye this time. "Her appearance in the fashion show is what drew him back to her. All of his friends were saying how hot and amazing she looked," the source said.

The twosome were photographed together from November 2013 until the beginning of 2014. The high-profile pair were snapped going on several dates, including a dinner at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif., a snowboarding trip to Mammoth Mountain and an outing to see the Eagles.

At the time of the rumored romance, the One Direction singer was asked by CNN if he was dating the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to which he responded, "I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess."

Maybe this time they will make it official?