Heather Locklear's relationship with her daughter is on the mend following her domestic violence arrest.

FS2 / Wonderwall

Locklear, who was arrested in February for felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer, has reportedly had a strained relationship with her only daughter, Ava Sambora, since the arrest. But a new report on TMZ says that Locklear and Sambora have plans for Mother's Day, which marks only the second occasion they've spent time together since March.

According to the report, the 56-year-old actress and her 20-year-old daughter have been working on their relationship since the arrest. The brush with police was reportedly very upsetting for Sambora, who fled to Hawaii with her father, Richie Sambora, after the news broke.

Following the arrest, the actress checked into a rehab facility, seeking treatment for addiction. And it appears since working on herself, things have been looking up for the mother-daughter duo, as the two have big plans for today. They are said to be enjoying a spa day and watching the college student's new Lifetime movie, "Mommy Be Mine," at Locklear's home together. The suspenseful made-for-TV movie is her first lead role in a film.

Sambora is following in her famous mom's footsteps and has said previously how proud her mom is of her.

"My mom is the last person to be like, 'I'm jealous of you, I don't want you to be successful.' All she wants in my life is for me to do great things," she said in 2016.