Heidi Klum could be among the single ladies in Hollywood.

Speculation is growing that the "Project Runway" star and her younger boyfriend, 29-year-old Vito Schnabel, have split, as the once-inseparable duo has not been seen together publicly in a month.

And, on Dec. 9, Vito, an art dealer, was spotted at a New York bar chatting with Dakota Johnson. The Daily Mail, who published pictures of the Heidi-less hangout session, reports that there was no PDA, but Vito and Dakota's legs appeared to be touching. Star magazine, though, says there was some definite touchy-feely action between the two.

An eyewitness told the tabloid that Vito held her hand and pushed back her hair behind her ear.

The German supermodel was reportedly in Los Angeles while Vito schmoozed it up with Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's daughter.

Although no announcement has been made about a potential split, Heidi and Vito have not been seen together since a Nov. 15 lunch in Malibu, Calif. Dakota has not been seen with off-and-on boyfriend Matthew Hitt since October.

Heidi and Vito began dating in the spring of 2014 and quickly began globetrotting the world. In July, the supermodel professed her love for her man on Instagram. In a photo she shared of the couple, she wrote, "I love you my V Happy birthday Y."