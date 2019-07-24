Heidi Montag is ready to bring another Pratt into the world.

In a new promo for "The Hills: New Beginnings," Heidi tells her husband, Spencer Pratt, "I was thinking we should start trying for another baby."

Spencer's reaction: "Whoa!"

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spencer raved about his wife of over 10 years.

"Baby we a power couple, was made for each other," he wrote in his caption, according to Us Weekly. "They be trying to hate on us but they that know they love us, me and you together baby we compliment each other."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The couple married in 2008 while filming the original incarceration of "The Hills." In October 2017, they welcomed a son, Gunner Stone.

"When we started filming [The Hills: New Beginnings], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent," Spencer recalled to Us Weekly. "I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me, it was just being a super mom."

He continued: "She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [weren't] for The Hills, I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side."