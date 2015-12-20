"Sooooooo it's pretty short."

That's how Hilary Duff summed up this photo of her new 'do on Dec. 19, sharing a photo of her haircut on Instagram.

The "Younger" actress also shared a pre-bob pic, featuring her stylist, Cynthia Vanis brandishing a giant pair of scissors while grabbing a hunk of her client's tresses.

While she's clearly into psyched about her new look, Hilary, tk, when it comes to off-camera style, Hilary tends to keep it simple.

"My go-to no-brainer look is a comfy tissue-thin tee from the Fairfax flea market, skinny jeans, classic little pumps, and a leather jacket," she recently told Cosmo. "With a three-year-old, I've got to whip it together pretty fast in the morning."

Hilary, 28, shares a son, Luca, with her ex, Mike Comrie.

"Things happen over a long relationship that you can't always fight," she said earlier this year after filing for divorce from the NHL star. "A marriage of 20 years, the accomplishment of that must feel really great, but there are also huge sacrifices. I just always want to fight for happiness."