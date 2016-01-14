In a bizarre family squabble, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hilary Rhoda is suing her own mom for allegedly stealing a fortune from her.

The case is nearly two years old, but only recently came to light on Jan. 14 after the New York Post published a report about the family discord.

In court documents, the supermodel said her mom acted as her former manager and "manipulated her familial role to improperly seize -- and then abuse -- enormous power over Hilary's finances."

The suit further claims that Marianne Rhoda forged her daughter's signature, and in doing so diverted "substantial funds" for her retirement. She also allegedly refused to provide accounting records and used a company credit card "for hundreds of thousands of dollars" in personal expenses, including "divorce attorneys," a "pool vendor" and extravagant shopping sprees.

Marianne used her daughters bank account as a "personal piggy bank," the suit says, even claiming that she withdrew $1 million plus wire transfers of more than $1.9 million to her personal account, none of which had any association with Hilary's modeling work.

Perhaps as interesting, too, is that court papers clearly show that Marianne is not remotely fond of Hilary's new husband, former hockey player Sean Avery.

The papers allege that when Hilary became engaged to Sean, her mother began "a constant barrage of ad hominem attacks" on him. In a countersuit filed this week by Marianne she doesn't hide her dissatisfaction with her son-in-law, implying that he has an eye for dollar signs.

Marianne says in her court documents that ever since leaving the NHL his work has been "sporadic" and "prospects for employment were highly speculative."

She says that because of Hilary's husband, she was "concerned" for her daughter's financial future, and "Avery prevailed upon [Hilary] to refrain from seeking a prenuptial agreement and embarked on a concerted effort to estrange" her mom.

Hilary and Sean were married in October, just days after he was arrested for criminal mischief charges and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Marianne didn't attend the wedding.

As for the money aspect, Marianne's countersuit denies wrongdoing in all the financial claims and says that her daughter is in breach of contract.

Wouldn't you like to be a part of this family reunion?