They're back! "Mama" June Shannon, Honey Boo Boo and the rest of the famous love-em-or-hate-em reality TV family are returning to the small screen.

The highly-controversial family matriarch announced the news on her Facebook page, saying, "Ok for everyone [who] asked if we are going to be back on TV, the answer is yes and it will be very soon."

The new show will not be on TLC, the network that pulled the family's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" show in October 2014, and it's expected to air in December.

"It will not be 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' kind of thing but it will be reality TV and it will be real and unscripted like we have always ever been, that's [the] only kind of TV we believe in and we want you all to see the true side of all of us," she wrote. "We want to say thanks to our fans that have stuck by us and continue to support us through the thick and thin. We love you all and we appreciate each and every one of y'all."

The family is a bit of lightning rod. TLC canceled the family's reality show after four seasons following reports that Mama June was dating a registered sex offender who allegedly molested her own daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell when the girl was 8.

Mama June denied that she was involved with the man, despite photos that had emerged of them together.

"TLC has canceled the series 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately," the network announced when it gave the show the ax. "Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children's ongoing comfort and well-being."