Talk about friendly exes!

Gwyneth Paltrow is the mastermind behind the single "Everglow" on her ex-husband Chris Martin's new Coldplay album, "A Head Full of Dreams."

Gwyneth not only sings lyrics in the song, "How come things move on/ How come cars don't slow," but it turns out she also wrote them.

Chris spoke to Q magazine about how he asked her to guest-sing. "She came up with the idea so I said, 'Is there any chance you'd sing that line cos it's your idea?' Like any human, she was like, 'I can't do that! I'm not a professional!'"

But she took one for the team and proved that conscious uncoupling can quite literally mean working together.

The Oscar-winning actress was married to Coldplay's frontman for 10 years before announcing in 2014 that they had split. Since then, the two have remained on good terms, and "Everglow" is the most recent way to hear it.

You can listen to Gwyneth's vocals, and you'll hear more guest spots on the album including Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, and Avicii when it's released on Dec. 4, 2015.