After years of legal proceedings, Hulk Hogan has finally reached a settlement with Cox Radio over the leak of his infamous sex tape.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

According to the Tampa Bay Times, court documents were filed in Pinellas County, Florida, on March 19, stating that the wrestling icon reached a "confidential" settlement with the defendants, Cox Radio Inc., talk hosts Mike Calta, Matt Lloyd and others he'd accused of taking part in leaking video of him having sex and using racist language.

Full details of the settlement aren't known. The lawsuit, Bay News 9 reports, did note that Hulk (real name Terry Bollea) was awarded $141 million in a previous lawsuit against Gawker over the tape but settled for $31 million when that company went bankrupt. The remainder of the balance, $110 million, is the amount Hulk was seeking from Cox Radio and the defendants.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Hulk had accused several radio personalities and a lawyer of conspiring to leak and sell footage of him having sex with his best friend's then-wife, Heather Cole. It was allegedly recorded in 2007 and began circulating in 2012.

The video showed the wrestler using the n-word "during a momentary lapse in judgment at a very difficult time in his life, while he was having a private conversation in his then-best friend's bedroom." Hulk said the video was recorded illegally.

As part of the new settlement, the defendants are banned from possessing or sharing any recordings of Hulk "naked, having sex, and/or having private conversations in a private bedroom" -- or they could be held in contempt.

The case against Cox and the other defendants had been ongoing for four years.