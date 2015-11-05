Oh baby! "The Hunger Games" star Sam Claflin picked one of the most media-filled places in the world on Nov. 5 to share that news that he and his wife Laura Haddock are expecting!

The expectant couple glowed as they walked the red carpet of the U.K. premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," with Sam constantly smiling and touching his wife's baby bump. Meanwhile, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star cradled her expanded belly as photographers snapped away at the mom-to-be. The couple, who was married in 2013, delicately touched heads and kissed as they posed for photos together.

It's the first child for the couple.

Laura made her announcement while donning a jewel-adorned white gown and black cherry-colored lipstick.

The couple is active on social media, but they kept their pregnancy secret under wraps until the red carpet of the highly-anticipated film.

Sam, who plays Finnick Odair in "The Hunger Games" franchise, has openly gushed about his wife in many media interviews. Last year he said, "Every five seconds I find myself falling harder and deeper in love with her."

Truly, it was love at first sight for the couple, who met in 2011. However, they didn't swap phone numbers. So, like any gal in this technology day and age, she reportedly tracked him down on Facebook four months after meeting. Don't get it twisted, he was every bit as smitten.

"My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for 'My Week with Marilyn' and there was an instant spark," he told The Edit in October 2014. "We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely."

Then it hit him that he was destined for this woman. "I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her,'" he recalled saying. "She's perfect."

He said marrying Laura was "easily one of the greatest achievements" he'd had at the time.

"To have a wife with such wondrous, creative imagination, who planned every inch of it," he said, "made the day all the more special."