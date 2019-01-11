Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are expecting and more ICYMI news

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are soon going to become the Fantastic Three. On Jan. 9, Page Six reported that the "Fantastic Four" co-stars are expecting a child. Kate was overheard telling people she was pregnant at the 2019 Golden Globes. It's believed that she's five months along. It will be the first little one for the couple and Jamie's second: He has a 5-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

