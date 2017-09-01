Selena Gomez gets hacked, another Duggar is on the way and more ICYMI news

Selena Gomez's Instagram account was hacked on Aug. 28, and the culprits posted three nude images of Justin Bieber. In addition to the pics, the hackers posted an unflattering caption about Justin, and they included their Instagram handles. "We run da scene," the hackers wrote, screen grabs show. Selena immediately deactivated the account while she took it back over. For the record, even though the post was only up momentarily, plenty of people saw it -- Selena is the most followed person on Instagram with 125 million followers.