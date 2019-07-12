ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for July 7-13

Taylor Swift beats Kylie Jenner for world's highest paid celebrity Taylor Swift beats Kylie Jenner for world's highest paid celebrity
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for AEG 1 / 8

Taylor Swift beats Kylie Jenner for world's highest-paid celebrity

Taylor Swift is officially the world's highest-paid celebrity, according to Forbes. The magazine announced the pop queen's No. 1 ranking--with an estimated $185 million in earnings--on July 10.

Up NextNew Couple Alert?
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for AEG 1 / 8

Taylor Swift beats Kylie Jenner for world's highest-paid celebrity

Taylor Swift is officially the world's highest-paid celebrity, according to Forbes. The magazine announced the pop queen's No. 1 ranking--with an estimated $185 million in earnings--on July 10.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries