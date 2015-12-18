Iggy Azalea is pretty in pink!

The Australian rapper took to Instagram on Dec. 17 to show off her new 'do, a colorful bob.

The "Fancy" singer did not caption the sultry selfie, in which she appears with perfectly sculpted eyebrows with a bright red pout, heavy blush and winged eyeliner.

Earlier this week, Iggy faced accusations that she'd photoshopped her appearance on Instagram after she shared a photo of herself and her fiance, basketball player Nick Young, in which her complexion appeared maybe too flawless.

But the pop star has attributed her impressive appearance to Dr. Simon Ourian, the same man who helped Kylie Jenner achieve her famous lips.

"My skin angel aka Dr Ourian! To say this guy has completely changed my complexion would NOT be an understatement. Thankyou a million times @simonourianMd1," she captioned a photo of herself and the celebrity doctor on Instagram earlier this month.

Iggy is no stranger to seeking outside help when it comes to amping up her look. in March 2015, she fessed up to having her breasts augmented, and in May 2015, Us Weekly reported that the "Black Widow" rapper had undergone plastic surgery to update her chin and nose.

Whatever you think of Iggy's changing appearance, one thing is certain: Her new hairdo is H-O-T!