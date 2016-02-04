A new place to throw a "Party In The USA!" Miley Cyrus has a new home sweet home, and it cost her a pretty penny.

The singer recently plunked down $2.525 million on 1,384-square-foot home in Malibu, Calif., according to real-estate site Trulia.

The four-bed, three-and-a-half bath property is also just down the street from Liam Hemsworth's home, surely not a mere coincidence as the two recently reconciled and got re-engaged.

The beautiful home, built in 1954, is located in the oceanside enclave of Ramirez Canyon. The teal colored two-level home sits on 2.06 acres and was recently renovated.

Inside, the home appears bright and fresh. A sun-filled great room/dining room combination with heated stone floors and custom accordion glass doors connects to a large patio. The kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast bar perfect for those evenings when Liam spends the evening.

Miley will rest her head in a master suite that features a private balcony overlooking the property's grounds.

The stunning backyard features a gazebo and jacuzzi.

Her two-car garage is of the green variety, too, as it includes a special electric car charging unit.

Miley is no stranger to scooping up property. Last year she dropped $5 million on a horse ranch in the pricey Hidden Hills area. Trulia said she bought another Los Angeles-area home in 2011 for $3.9 million. She also previously owned a home in Toluca Lake, which she bought back in May of 2007 for $5.83 million.

When it comes to real estate, Miley "Can't Stop!"