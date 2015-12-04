The Wiz all-black cast branded racist by internet trolls
The Internet is finding nothing magical about the casting of NBC's live production of "The Wiz," with many claiming that it is racist.
The show has an all-black cast… which was done on purpose.
"Why are there no whites starring in #TheWiz? this is racist!" one commenter said on Twitter. "Can u imagine if it were the other way? #whitelivesmatter #TheWizLive."
Another said, "Minorities act like they're the victims, but can you imagine if we made an all-white version of The Wiz?"
The casting, though, shouldn't have come as a surprise to these social media mouths, as the show was originally written in 1975 for an all-black cast. The story, a loose adaption of "The Wizard of Oz," which had an all-white cast, was written by composer Charlie Smalls to retell the classic story in the context of African-American culture. The show won seven Tony Awards in 1975, including Best Musical.
Three years after its Tony haul, "The Wiz" was turned into a movie with an all-black cast, including Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Richard Pryor. In other words, the all-black casting for the modern day show stayed true to the originals.
The Wiz was a major score for NBC, with early figures indicating 11.1m tuned in.
It surpassed last year's "Peter Pan Live" -- which drew 9.21m viewers, but didn't quite reach the heights of 2013's "Sound Of Music Live" which was watched by 18.62m viewers.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 21 hours ago These stars expanded their families in 2019