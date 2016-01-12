Irina Shayk dons cheeky bikini on Instagram
January just got a little hotter thanks to Irina Shayk.
Bradley Cooper's real-life leading lady took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to share a photo of herself standing on a large piece of driftwood on an overcast beach.
But it wasn't the crystal-clear ocean water that caught our attention!
The 30-year-old model donned a black top and cheeky red bikini bottoms in the pic, which she captioned with the wave and palm tree emojis. She did not appear to be wearing makeup, and her wet hair was slicked back away from her face.
Irina followed up by sharing a shot taken by photographer Helmut Newton that appears to depict her arms crossed over her naked body while submerged in a pool of water in another tropical location.
"#Mood #HelmutNewton 😎😎," she wrote in the caption.
The Russian beauty is no stranger to flaunting her figure on Instagram.
On Jan. 7, she posted a mirror selfie in which she was pictured wearing a tiny red string bikini.
"2016 lets go," she captioned the steamy shot of herself.
There's a reason why she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, folks!
That Bradley Cooper is one lucky guy.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 10, 2019 These stars are expanding their families in 2019!