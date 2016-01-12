January just got a little hotter thanks to Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper's real-life leading lady took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to share a photo of herself standing on a large piece of driftwood on an overcast beach.

But it wasn't the crystal-clear ocean water that caught our attention!

View this post on Instagram 🌊🌴photo by mouse🐭 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

The 30-year-old model donned a black top and cheeky red bikini bottoms in the pic, which she captioned with the wave and palm tree emojis. She did not appear to be wearing makeup, and her wet hair was slicked back away from her face.

Irina followed up by sharing a shot taken by photographer Helmut Newton that appears to depict her arms crossed over her naked body while submerged in a pool of water in another tropical location.

"#Mood #HelmutNewton 😎😎," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram #Mood #HelmutNewton 😎😎 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 12, 2016 at 3:48am PST

The Russian beauty is no stranger to flaunting her figure on Instagram.

On Jan. 7, she posted a mirror selfie in which she was pictured wearing a tiny red string bikini.

"2016 lets go," she captioned the steamy shot of herself.

View this post on Instagram 2016 lets go A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 7, 2016 at 4:04am PST

There's a reason why she's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, folks!

That Bradley Cooper is one lucky guy.