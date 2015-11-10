Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about to know his next role … daddy to a baby girl!

In September, it was reported that the wrester-turned-actor and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian were expecting a baby. Finally, on Nov. 10, he confirmed that a little pebble is on the way, and, in doing so, revealed that it's a girl.

"I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more... IT'S A BABY GIRL!!" he captioned a selfie of he and his girlfriend. "THANK YOU guys so much for the awesome support and love you've sent @laurenhashianofficial and myself from around the world We're so grateful for this blessing and thrilled to share the news with y'all. #BringOnMoreEstrogenInOurHome #MeAndPuppyHobbsAreTheOnlyDudes #Proud2xPapaBear #JustOverHereMakingBabiesAndStuff #AndPalmingPregnantBellys."

The couple has been together for nine years. It will be their first child together, although The Rock has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

"They are so excited!" a source close to the couple said when it was revealed that they were expecting.

The Rock said he often spoke with the late Paul Walker about fatherhood while filming "Furious 7."

"We had both been in the business at that time for over a decade, and the most important thing that we had in common was the importance of family time and being a great father to our daughters," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We bonded over that."

If history is any judge, Dwayne is about to have his hands full when it comes to his unborn girl's mouth. Last year he told People magazine that his 14-year-old, Simone, uses his old (hilarious) wrestling insults on him "and on everyone else." He added, "I hear it from her friends, too. It's great."

The one-time WWE star said he loves when his daughter takes him to the "Smackdown Hotel" and throws his well-known catchphrases at him, but he does have his limits.

"She has to be careful with them," he said, "because I cuss so much."