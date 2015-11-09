Girls, girls, everywhere! Yep, it was revealed that "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Robyn Brown are expecting, you guessed it, a baby girl.

How fitting.

"The whole family is so excited for our new baby girl," Robyn told People magazine. "So many of them guessed ahead of time it was a girl."

The couple revealed the gender news on the Nov. 8 episode of TLC's "Sister Wives," the reality show that documents the polygamist family's lifestyle.

It will be the second biological child between Robyn and Kody (they share a son,) but it will be Kody's 18th child, as he had multiple children with his other three wives.

"She kicks constantly and responds well to all the attention she gets through my belly," says Robyn. "We can't wait until she gets here!"

In June, Kody legally adopted 3 of the Robyn's three children from a previous marriage. In fact, he divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, to legally marry Robyn to make sure her three children from a previous marriage could have the same access to Kody's insurance and benefits.

Meri and Kody, though, are still together, despite the legal separation. But, it has been far from smooth sailing since the split. Earlier this year, Meri was "catfished" after having an online relationship with someone she thought was a man -- but was actually a woman.

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," Meri said at the time.

"I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

The family vowed to stay together, despite the online infidelity.