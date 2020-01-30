James Corden got so wrapped up in fame in his early days that he sought therapy, he revealed in a new interview.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The late night host first hit it big around 2007 after writing and starring in British sitcom "Gavin & Stacey." Now 13 years later, he admits that his behavior changed, and not for the better.

"I started to behave like a brat that I just don't think I am," he told The New Yorker. "It's so intoxicating, that first flush of fame, and I think it's even more intoxicating if you're not bred for it."

Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

James said his mother and sisters noticed the change and told him they were unhappy with it. His "Gavin & Stacey" co-star Rob Brydon also spoke to him about his changing attitude.

Rob recalled telling James, "I said, 'Look, this is a bit awkward to say, but I'm just hearing these things about you, and you've got to know that the way you behave has an effect on people.'"

Finally, James decided to try therapy to fix his entitled ways.

"I used to be a better person than this." he recalls telling his therapist in their first meeting.

He also decided to start staying home alone.

"The absolute biggest thing I had to learn to do," he said, "was just stay in and be comfortable on my own."