James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, is staying tight-lipped about playing a young Tony Soprano in the upcoming "Sopranos" prequel, but the significance of the role isn't lost on him.

"It's exciting to get to step into the shoes of my dad," he told TMZ during an impromptu interview.

Michael, 19, revealed little about the script of "The Many Saints of Newark."

"I'm low on the totem pole, so we'll figure it out," he said. "I'm kind of out of the loop. I wish I had more to say."

According to reports, Michael beat out some pretty heavy hitters who were vying for the role.

Michael's legendary father, James, passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack while on an Italian vacation with Michael. James was 51.

"I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark,'" Michael said after he was cast.

Michael often speaks glowingly about his father.

Last year, on the fifth anniversary of James' death, Michael shared a photo of his father to Instagram.

"5 years without your hugs, your laugh, and you smile. I miss you, but today is not about me," he wrote. "As much as I hate that you're gone, it in [fact] was your time. And today I celebrate you and your life. I love you dad, miss you."