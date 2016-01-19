Jamie Foxx is being hailed as a hero after saving a driver from a burning car.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an accident occurred in front of Jamie's home in Westlake, Calif at 8:30 pm on Jan. 18. The car was burning and overturned.

In a statement to officers, Jamie said he heard the accident, as well as a person screaming from the overturned vehicle.

After calling 911, the actor made a beeline for the engulfed car. Upon getting to the car, Jamie and another good Samaritan broke the window, cut the driver's seat belt and pulled him out of the truck to safety.

There was a fear that the car would explode, given the fiery nature of the accident.

According to the police department's Facebook page, the person was transported from the scene with "major injuries."

A witness said the driver suffered severe facial burns.

It's believed the vehicle skidded on wet roads before hitting a drainage pipe, flipping upside down and ending up in front of Jamie's residential gate.

The driver has been arrested for DUI.

Still though, he could have been burned alive if not for the quick thinking by Jamie and the other person.

Being a real hero is way better than just playing one in the movies.